Young Sheldon season 7 filming begins; see first news

For everyone out there who is eager to see Young Sheldon season 7 over on CBS, we are another step closer! Production has already started on the final batch of episodes, which are going to premiere next year and run until May.

In a lot of ways, it is already emotional thinking about sending this series off into the Sunset, mostly because of what it has meant to so many people over the years. Also, in between this and also The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper has basically been on the air at this point for a solid decade and a half. That’s a crazy thing to think about! We know that there is potentially another Big Bang Theory spin-off currently in the works over at Max, but not too much has been stated about that right now.

In a post on Instagram today, here is what star Iain Armitage had to say about getting back to work on the show:

Back at work! After such a long time away, it was exciting to start work yesterday on Season 7! It’s our final season and everyone feels this mix of emotions. We are excited to be reunited, proud and grateful of the work we’ve gotten to do, and full of awareness that these sweet times will end. Right now, though, there is work to do!

For those interested in a little tidbit behind the scenes, it does also seem as though Mandy is going to be featured in the opening credits. Given that Emily Osment was a full-time cast member starting last season, we will say that this makes a certain degree of sense.

Fingers crossed, we’re going to get a few more interesting teases along the way to help set the stage. The more of those we get, the better off we’ll be!

