Why is Young Sheldon ending at CBS with season 7?

There is a chance that you heard the news earlier today that Young Sheldon is set to conclude its run at CBS after season 7. Now, there is one additional thing to wonder: Why? Couldn’t there have been more of the Big Bang Theory prequel?

Well, let’s just say that the answer to that is rather complicated and despite its clear success, this may be one of those moments where a show is ending at the right time.

Take, for starters, from a story point of view. Thanks to the timeline laid out by the original sitcom, it is hard to envision a way that Young Sheldon could continue past season 7 without the title character moving away. Meanwhile, we are near the point where Sheldon’s father passes away. It would become a fundamental different show in a different location, and that’s not a story that the producers are clearly interested in telling.

Also, you have to remember here that the young cast behind the scenes are getting older and at some point, you have to wonder if there’s not enough of a gap between where they are here and where they end up on The Big Bang Theory. Shouldn’t there be at least some creative space in between? We tend to think so.

You could argue that a potential season 8 of Young Sheldon would be more expensive, and we do believe that this would 100% be the case; yet, this is not a situation where a show is ending due to money. The success here could easily merit more. The decision to end the show seems so much more creative in nature.

Our one hope

We know that another spin-off to The Big Bang Theory is in the works at Max, though it is really early on in the process. We just hope that by the time the prequel is over, we have a better sense of what that is.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

