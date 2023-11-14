Young Sheldon season 7 will be final season; series finale date set

While the news may not be a surprise to some, it is still sad: Young Sheldon season 7 is the final one at CBS.

According to a report from Deadline, the comedy will be departing at the conclusion of this season, with a one-hour finale currently set to air on Thursday, May 16 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. There has been a lot of speculation for a while now that season 7 would be the end, but we wondered if there would be a small extension given the fact that the episode count is going to be considerably smaller than planned following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. That didn’t happen.

In a statement, here is some of what Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, had to say on the subject:

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice … It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

The story of Young Sheldon at this point is certainly setting up for the end. The title character is getting close to the time where he will depart Texas and begin the next phase of his life, and there are also some huge developments coming that change his family forever. If you watched The Big Bang Theory, you know about someof these already.

We should note that there is a Big Bang Theory spin-off in the works at Max, so this may not be the end of the franchise; that proposed show is still in the early stages of development, though, so nothing is guaranteed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Young Sheldon now, including the season 7 premiere date

What do you think about Young Sheldon season 7 being the final one?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates coming soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







