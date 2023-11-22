Beacon 23 season 1 spoilers: When will we learn about the rocks?

We know that there are a ton of questions out there about Beacon 23 at the moment, but aren’t the rocks a major one at this point? Don’t they have to be?

If you are looking for more context, these said rocks seem to be the reason why Aster is at the Beacon in the first place. Beyond just that, they may be the reason why Halan is there — or, at least that is what Coley suspected before Aster killed her. They clearly hold some sort of key to humanity’s future, and that is what is making everyone so eager to answers.

Do you want more information on them this weekend? If so we more than understand, but that doesn’t mean that we’re actually going to get that! Just remember for a moment here that based on the info we’ve seen already, episode 4 may be more of a deep-dive into the past. Sure, there’s a chance that we could get some info about the rocks at that point, but clearly, we are not going to be getting all of it. Some of it is going to be saved for episode 5, which currently holds the title of “Rocky.”

Want to see more info about that? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

While uncovering Halan’s past, Aster finds a link to the rocks that will alter both their lives.

We understand the show wanting to keep some of the secrets around Beacon 23 a mystery for a while but it at the same time, some clarity here and there is useful. It is what will keep us excited to watch almost everything the rest of the way!

What do you think we are going to learn about the rocks soon on Beacon 23?

