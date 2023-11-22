Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 4: Into the ice

Following what you see this week on Apple TV+, why not look ahead now towards Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 4?

First and foremost here, why not share a little bit of something more when it comes to the schedule? You are not going to be seeing another episode in exactly one week’s time; instead, it will be coming back on Friday, December 1 — or technically, late the night before. The show, just like the rest of the streaming service’s schedule, has been shaken up slightly due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

So what is coming up story-wise? Of course, you should prepare for more monsters, which really is the sort of thing that you want week in and week out! We recognize that no TV show has the budget to feature them week in and week out, but we appreciate getting a chance to get little glimpses here in whatever form that we possibly can.

The title for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 4 is “Parallels and Interiors.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below at least offers up a slight sense of the setting you are going to see:

“The team is left stranded in a frozen tundra after a narrow escape. Kentaro reflects on his relationships.”

We recognize that there are certain stories on this series right now that are somewhat reminiscent of a slow burn. This is a series that clearly wants to give you a lot of great stuff but at the same time, they also have no interest in giving you all of it right away. Instead, they have determined that it’s infinitely better to unfold certain secrets and surprises over time.

Will this show be a massive success and justify whatever massive price tag there was for it? Some of that remains unclear and yet, it’s well-worth thinking about already.

