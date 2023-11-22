Dancing with the Stars 32: Jason Mraz gets his first perfect score!

We had a feeling entering Jason Mraz’s Dancing with the Stars 32 performance tonight that he was out for a perfect score. After all, he’s noted that he’s fallen down the leaderboard over the course of the past several weeks. Also, we know that he’s been sick over the past several weeks.

Has it been easy to come at the judges the past few weeks? Absolutely, especially when you think about how he’s felt underscored — even if last week wasn’t his best routine. However, his take on “Don’t Blame Me” was everything that you could have wanted — sharp, smart, well-choreographed, and intense. It showed that he could take on a different character in a more serious routine.

The funniest thing is that after the routine, production of course made him wait forever to find out his scores, but then he got a perfect 40! This is his first perfect score of the season, and it was also the second one overall after Xochitl Gomez got one last week.

Does this mean that he is an instant contender to win the whole thing? We aren’t willing to go that far as of right now and yet, at the same time he’s clearly back up near the top again. He’s just gotta sustain this level over the next week or two and if that happens, he clearly has a chance to get that Len Goodman Trophy.

Honestly, we just hope that America gets his sense of humor. When he said for example, that he felt “40” after getting that perfect 40, we think he was simply saying how grateful he was for the score — and also perhaps how tired he was. That was not an easy dance to pull off!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

