A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 run time, ‘secrets’

First and foremost, we do think that there’s something really fascinating here about the title of “Family Secrets.” Whose secrets are we talking about here? You can argue that it could be a reference to Lee, Andy, and their son, mostly because there aren’t too many other families referenced over the course of the series. Granted, you could also say at the same time that there is something big that is going to be revealed in the past.

No matter what the title is referencing, we know the primary purpose of this piece is discussing the run time. With that, let’s prepare to dive right into it. According to Hulu, this episode is actually only going to run for 56 minutes — sure, that is a pretty hefty episode length, but ironically, this is also the shortest one we’ve had so far this season.

It’s true that with some shows that are out there, longer stories can be their own worst enemy. However, we really don’t think that this is the case for A Murder at the End of the World. Everything that we’ve had a chance to get insofar as length goes has felt pretty intentional so far, and we’ve never had a sense that anything was obnoxiously overstuffed or unnecessary. We’ve simply been able to enjoy what has been put in front of us so far, as the show is immersive and full of great characters.

