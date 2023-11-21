Magnum PI season 5: Does DVD date signal anything about finale?

We know that there’s been an incredible amount of buzz over the past 48 hours over the Magnum PI season 5 schedule the rest of the way, and understandably so. After all, we’ve learned that the show will not be wrapping up for the time being this year and instead, the final episodes are currently slated for early 2024.

So, what does that mean? We know that there are some fans out there who have speculated that we can generate some assumptions due solely to when the “final season” DVD set (as it has been labeled online) is currently set to be released. Is that something that is fair to do? Let’s dive more into that here…

For those who are unaware, this DVD set is currently slated to come out on January 9. If you are hoping for a season 6, don’t read too much into it being labeled the “final” one now. We’ve seen shows do something like this before and still come back for more. Business interests for corporations will always take precedent over any sort of labeling, so keep that in mind.

If the date for the DVD collection does hold, you could view this as a signal that Magnum PI will probably conclude with a two-hour finale on January 3, which makes a certain amount of sense given there’s a chance for great ratings on that night. However, don’t circle anything in permanent marker as of yet. It’s not that hard to change the DVD release date, especially this far out. There’s no way it releases until the show has finished its season 5 run, and this date was also established back when it seemed like season 5 will conclude this year.

In the end, the patient approach is best with the schedule — just like it also is when it comes to hoping for a season 6 down the road!

