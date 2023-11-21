Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 spoilers: ‘Consciousness of Guilt’

As many of you are more than likely aware as of right now, we will be waiting for a little while longer to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 on the air. Is there at least something more we can share here today? Well, let’s just say that we’re happy to do just that!

First things first, let’s begin by noting that “Consciousness of Guilt” is the title for the December 6 episode, which looks to now be the penultimate one that is set to air this year. After this, we are going to see the show come back on December 13, and then go on hiatus until the new year. We’ll have even more to share on potential details there later.

So what more can we say about episode 17 in particular? Well, today SpoilerTV had a brand-new tease that we like to think is very-much worth checking out. Take a look…

Katsumoto asks Magnum to help him stop a killer from walking free after a homicide case falls apart.

Sure, we recognize fully that this is hardly the most extensive preview for an episode that we’ve had a chance to see but in the end, we’re glad to at least have something more here to share as opposed to nothing at all. It’s a great little way to set the table, and also give Gordon and Magnum a story to do together. Remember that earlier this fall, Magnum asked Katsumoto for a favor, and it only feels fair that he returns it now. Meanwhile, it’s possible that within this episode, Higgins will have her own job to attend to.

Just in case none of this was exciting enough already, also note that Zachary Knighton is the director for episode 17! He had a chance to craft a lot of cool stuff behind the scenes and put his own personal stamp on the series; Perdita Weeks, for those unaware, will also be taking on the role soon after the fact.

