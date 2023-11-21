Blue Bloods season 14: What could series finale be?

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, Blue Bloods season 14 is going to be the final one over at CBS. It will run over 18 episodes, which are going to be split into two separate batches. The first is slated to happen starting in February, whereas the second part will air when we get around to the end of next year.

So what will these final episodes look like? Should we expect some sort of big, significant change?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that the producers really don’t have that big of an incentive to shake up the show from what we’ve seen in the past. Why in the world would they, all things considered? They clearly know what the show is and by virtue of that, how audiences will like.

With that being said, we would not be altogether surprised in the event that Blue Bloods does take a somewhat riskier approach to the final episodes — or, if nothing else, signifying that we are at the end of the era.

The earliest finale predictions

Isn’t there a case to be made that Frank will retire as the Commissioner in the finale, paving the way for another Reagan to someday have the job? We wouldn’t be shocked, just as we also wouldn’t be shocked if we see Danny or Jamie get a big promotion — or, Jamie and Eddie starting a family. We do tend to think that a big part of this finale is going to be about showing us why this particular period in the family’s lives were so important.

Also, we wouldn’t be surprised if a few other familiar faces from the past that turn up, whether it be other members of the family or people who have been friendly with them over the years. There are so many opportunities and in the end, we can’t wait to see what is explored.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

