Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 11/22?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about its fellow two franchise shows in Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD?

The first thing that we should say here is ultimately rather simple: Even if this was a normal TV season, there would be questions as to whether or not anything was airing tonight! Just remember that this is the day before Thanksgiving, and this can be a risky night to air a lot of top-tier programming.

When it comes to the franchise this year, though, there are no new episodes simply because filming has yet to kick off. However, we do have good news: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD are all coming back on Wednesday, January 17! Filming could begin as early as next week and even if it’s not then, cameras will be underway in early December. Everyone is almost back to work trying to make the next batch of episodes as good as possible.

For those who haven’t been online much the past few months, the delay stems from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA not receiving a fair deal for quite some time from the AMPTP, prompting lengthy strikes that went on for more than a hundred days in each instance.

When should we get more video footage for what’s ahead?

We are going to have more specific discussions on some of this soon, but it makes the most sense to start to get the promotional ball rolling here either at the end of next month or early January. The good news is that NBC actually does have a lot of programming out there to use to better push One Chicago, and there are also a lot of dedicated viewers who will be ready to come back no matter what.

