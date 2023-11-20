Fellow Travelers star Matt Bomer hopeful for White Collar revival

We know that there has been some chatter about a possible White Collar revival for years on end now. Is it close to actually happening?

Well, for starters, we should go ahead and explain why it makes more sense now than ever. We do think networks and streamers are more interested in semi-serialized programming these days, shows where there are both short and long-term stories happening at once. Also, there’s the huge streaming success of another former USA Network series in Suits. While the shows are obviously different, they do bear at least some tonal similarities.

Also, don’t forget that Matt Bomer is still a big name!

In a new interview with TVLine promoting his Showtime series Fellow Travelers, the actor confirmed that there are more discussions happening now than perhaps there has in some time:

“There has been talk. It’s actually very legitimate talk, it’s in conversation … a lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we’ll see what happens.”

Bomer also added that if the show does come back, there is a plan in place to honor his late friend and fellow cast member Willie Garson, who played Mozzie throughout all of the original run:

“Obviously, that’s the first thing that came to my mind, but I felt that what [creator] Jeff Eastin presented to [star] Tim [DeKay] and I honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person … here’s no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn’t do so. So I think it’s a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show.”

Obviously, we’ll need to wait and see what happens over the next several months, but for now, we’re more optimistic about the future of White Collar than we’ve been in some time. We all need a good heist show here and there, don’t we?

What do you think about the prospects of a White Collar revival at present?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







