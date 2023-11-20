Chicago Med season 9 premiere date revealed; what’s next?

The long wait for news on a Chicago Med season 9 premiere date is over! Isn’t it easy to be excited about that?

Before we go any further here, let’s just start by stating the facts, such as they are. The medical drama is going to be making its long-awaited return with new episodes on Wednesday, January 17 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. If this is earlier than you expected, let’s just say you’re not alone. We had anticipated that at the earliest, we would see it back on the 24th or the 31st.

So why so early? Well, NBC is clearly eager to get Chicago Med and the entire franchise back on the air early, even if that means having to supplement it with repeats or hiatuses later on down the road. Given the fact that production has yet to even kick off here, we have a hard time imagining that we’re going to be getting more than just 13 episodes. If that happens, go ahead and color us shocked. The goal will still be to keep the series on the air until we get around to May. Due to a compressed filming schedule following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we would be shocked if we end up seeing much when it comes to crossovers … but never say never, right?

As for what sort of news we expect to see moving forward, we’d just say to keep your eyes peeled for a new potential male lead. With the departures of both Nick Gehlfuss and Brian Tee, it feels clear that the producers are going to need to bring another person in — we’ve even heard some details about the character already! We tend to think that something more will be announced on that front around the time filming begins.

Despite the changes behind the scenes, don’t expect Chicago Med to suddenly be a different show. It clearly knows what it is, and that’s a good thing given that it’s been on the air for so long.

