Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date: What it means at NBC

For everyone out there who has been eager to get a Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date at NBC, we’ve got great news!

So, where do we start? Well, let’s go ahead and make it clear that the firefighter drama is going to be back on Wednesday, January 17 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The timeslot for the series of course isn’t changing, as it has done extremely well in the ratings ever since being first placed there.

The biggest surprise we have at this point is obviously that Chicago Fire is actually coming back so soon — production won’t be kicking off until after Thanksgiving, and we see this as a sign that the network was prioritizing putting the episodes on quickly over just about anything else. We do understand that move, but the trade-off is that there are probably going to be a few more repeat weeks spread throughout the season because of it. The hope, at least for now, is that production is going to be able to squeeze together a thirteen-episode season even with there not being a lot of time in order to pull something like that off following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

As for what is coming up here story-wise when the series does return, the top story is that this is apparently going to be Sylvie Brett’s last season on the show. Meanwhile, Taylor Kinney will be coming back as Kelly Severide, though it remains unclear just how many episodes he’s going to be a part of as of right now.

Will there be a crossover?

We wouldn’t be shocked if we get a few small ones spaced throughout the season, but anything more substantial feels unlikely, at least for the time being because of the aforementioned compressed schedule.

