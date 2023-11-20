Why is Blue Bloods ending at CBS with season 14?

It is still hard to even process the idea right now that Blue Bloods is ending with the upcoming season 14. This show has been an institution for many years, and we wanted nothing more than to see it stick around long-term.

Unfortunately, we are now at a point where this is not going to happen. Today, the folks at the network have officially stated that the series is coming to an end next fall. There will be an 18-episode final season that is split into two parts, with the first ten episodes coming up starting on February 16.

So why end the series now? Well, there are a handful of different reasons for it at present.

1. Cost – Shows get more expensive as they go along, and filming in New York City is never cheap. The cast here had to take a pay cut even to make a season 14 happen, and that was a sign we were getting closer to the end.

2. Timing – A lot of people involved here may just be ready to move on after almost a decade and a half and creatively, we may be at a point where there are not that many stories left to tell.

3. Ratings – This is still a hit show — don’t get us wrong. It’s just not the major smash hit that it was three or four years ago as live viewers have started to trickle off. If that cost variable wasn’t there, it would probably be fine for another few years … but it is.

While it may be sad that the series is ending, we can at least be grateful about the fact that we’re getting news on a final season far in advance. That is enough time for the writers to give us a proper ending and for fans to better prepare.

Are you sad that Blue Bloods is ending with season 14?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

