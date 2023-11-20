Blue Bloods season 14 will be final season, CBS confirms

Some absolutely sad news has coming in from the world of Blue Bloods today — the crime procedural is ending with season 14.

According to a report from Deadline, the plan is for the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series to air ten episodes at midseason, beginning with its February 16 premiere. From there, it is going to have an eight-episode second part of the season airing in the fall. This means that there are technically eighteen more episodes coming, and that will give the producers plenty of time to make it to the end.

While we would have loved the show to last longer, it has been clear for the past couple of years that we were getting closer to the end. The live + same-day ratings for Blue Bloods are not what they once were, even if it has been a dominant force on Friday nights since launch. Meanwhile, the cast needed to take pay cuts for a season 14 to even happen, a sign that the price tag for this show was high compared to many other series. Still, having an incredible run here is nothing to be sneezed at, and this will go down as one of the most iconic and under-appreciated shows of its era.

In a statement, Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment and David Stapf, President, CBS Studios, had the following to say:

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’s legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base.

“We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table. We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers.”

Hopefully, all of this will give us a chance to see a fitting end for this story — and who knows? A spin-off is always possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

