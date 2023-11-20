Call the Midwife season 13: The complicated future of Matthew

What is actually going on when it comes to the character of Matthew on Call the Midwife season 13? There has been some confusion. Why? Well, a lot of it is due to reports that Olly Rix could be leaving the show and this character either during or after the upcoming back of episodes, which will formally premiere next year. (Remember, a Christmas Special will be coming up first.)

So what more can we say about the character’s future now? Well, we personally consider it to be news of the positive persuasion.

According to a recent report from the Radio Times, Rix will be present for the entirety of season 13 and following that, the door is being left open for him to return. This may mean that the character has a possible exit written in at the conclusion of the season 13 finale, and some options are being kept open in regards to the future.

Of course, we 100% believe that there are a lot of people out there hoping to see more of Matthew with Trixie in a season 14 of the show. They are one of the most popular couples that Poplar has ever had, and for good reason. After all, we have been invested in Helen George’s character for so many years and it’s hard to do anything other than want more of her happiness in the years to come.

So how much more of this series are we guaranteed to have?

Well, for the time being the show has been renewed through at least a season 15, which means it would air until 2026. We honestly think it will go on as long as the cast and crew want it to at this point; after all, isn’t this an institution?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

