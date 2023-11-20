World on Fire season 3: Renewed yet on PBS, BBC One?

Following tonight’s big finale on PBS, are we going to see a season 3 of World on Fire? What has BBC One decided in the UK?

We should start off here by noting, first and foremost, that we understand just about everyone out there who is eager for more. This World War II drama has allowed us to see a lot of drama, heartbreak, and a whole lot more within the first two seasons, as it has also showcased a good many perspectives in regards to the conflict.

Unfortunately, for the time being there is not much that has been said officially about the show’s future. Typically, the folks in the UK will determine whether or not they want to pick up the show first; then, we will hear more about things stateside. We are cautiously optimistic that we will get more episodes here, largely due to the fact that creatively, there are certainly plans for more stories. It really just comes down to the show’s total viewership as opposed to the budget. We know that this is hardly an inexpensive series to make due to the wide array of locations and rather expansive cast.

If we are lucky, we will hear about a renewal over the next month or two. Personally, we think that a potential World on Fire season 3 could come out at some point in the first half of 2025. Even if this show isn’t a whole lot of episodes, at the same time it does take a good while to make. A little bit of patience goes along way.

How to help ensure that more is made

It is pretty simple — be sure to recommend the series to a lot of your friends! That is even more important for people who are interested in programming set during this era; we do tend to think that World on Fire focuses on it in a way you do not typically see.

Do you think that we’re going to be seeing a World on Fire season 3 on BBC One and PBS down the road?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







