Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 11/21?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We absolutely recognize that that you’d want more of it, plus FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

The good news here is obviously that we are getting ever closer to all three of these shows with each passing date. However, we’re not quite there yet, as the long break between seasons is lasting for a little while longer. There are no episodes tonight, and the plan is to bring back all three come mid-February. Both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are now resolved, which means that we’re at a point now where the next order of business is simply working in order to ensure that filming gets going without a hitch.

So, when’s that going to happen? Let’s just say that within a week or two after Thanksgiving, we absolutely expect that the cast and crew are going to be back at it. This should give most of the shows a chance to get two or three installments in the can before we get to the Christmas break, which will be really useful when it comes to having a lot of stories done in a reasonable amount of time.

Ideally, we’re going to have 13-episode seasons of all three of these shows, but this is where we do remind you that there are no guarantees here. The biggest reason for hope here is probably just the fact that Dick Wolf shows do have a tendency to move at a rather efficient pace, which does make us think that we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of work done within a short period of time.

Oh, and of course we’re going to see a lot of action and drama across the board; that’s what this franchise is known for.

