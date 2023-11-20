The Gilded Age season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Who wants revenge?

Next week on HBO, you will have a chance to see all sorts of delicious drama with The Gilded Age season 2 episode 5. Want to know more right now?

Well, for starters, this is a story titled “Close Enough to Touch.” We’re at a point now where everything we’ve seen over the past few weeks is starting to bubble over, and things whispered quietly could be starting to be said out loud. This show loves to really build up tension until it explodes, and this could be when a lot of that happens.

Want to get a few more details right now on the road ahead? Then go ahead and check out The Gilded Age season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

While Ada questions whether to move forward without her sister’s support, Agnes faces the prospect of living alone. In Newport, Bertha puts the finishing touches on the event of the season as Mrs. Winterton plots her revenge. After experiencing the best of the Tuskegee Institute, Peggy and Mr. Fortune witness the dangers of the South firsthand.

The storyline for Bertha should be juicy, but the one with Peggy clearly feels like the one with the greatest amount of historical significance. We know that at a lot of Americans are a little bit familiar with the Tuskegee Institute from history class growing up, but this is a way to present an interesting angle on it from some characters who hail from a different part of the country.

Now, this is where we note that there are ten episodes on The Gilded Age season 2 overall — with that in mind, we’re almost at the halfway point! There is no official season 3 renewal as of yet so with that in mind, our advice is to not just watch weekly, but tell your friends! There is never any guarantee in this era that any show in particular could be back for more.

