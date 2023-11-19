For All Mankind season 4: Where is Ellen? Jodi Balfour’s status

Are you wondering about Ellen’s whereabouts on For All Mankind season 4? Let’s just say we more than understand at this point. She was a huge part of some of the earlier seasons of the show and yet, at this point she has not been a frequent presence in the latest chapter.

Rest assured, this departure of the character from the story is not necessarily permanent. However, that does not mean that she’ll be back around full-time here, either.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FOR ALL MANKIND videos!

Back when it was first announced that Balfour would not be returning as a series regular for the Apple TV+ drama, it was noted that she would still turn up here and there. Given the character’s Presidential status, obviously it makes some sense that we would see her again. However, it also makes some sense why her role would be reduced. A significant amount of her story was told by the end of season 3 and with that in mind, a decision may have been made to focus primarily on some other things. Also, there’s a lot of physical distance between what Ellen does and what’s going on with the remainder of the main characters.

We suppose that if there’s one thing to be happy about here, it’s that Ellen is not dead. After all, just remember for a moment how many characters elsewhere we’ve seen killed off since the start of the show. For All Mankind has proven over the years that nobody is safe, and we honestly believe that here in a way that we very-much don’t for a number of other shows. (The major character we are the most worried about at the moment is Ed.)

Related – Why Danielle could be key for everything else coming on For All Mankind

What are you most hoping to see from Ellen moving into the future of For All Mankind?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







