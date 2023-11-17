For All Mankind season 4 episode 3: A revolt in space?

As we look more and more towards For All Mankind season 4 episode 3, what should we be worried about?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that it starts all the way out in Mars with what’s happening with Miles and a lot of the other people working on the base. So many of them were brought there with these big promises of a great income and a chance to help shape history; however, plans have changed and they are left underground, doing work that feels at times beneath them. They are also treated poorly by Ed and some other astronauts.

At a certain point, the question has to be raised — are we about to see things go completely haywire? Given that Mars is so far away from Earth, this is hardly a place that falls under the same jurisdiction or has the same rules. There are some people who are going to go rogue, and you have to be prepared for that. There could be violence creeping around more or less any corner.

Is it up to Danielle to stop a revolt?

It may not be fair to put all of the pressure solely on her, but she may prove integral in a lot of ways! After all, just remember for a fact here that she is one of the few people at the top of the food chain that seems to be trying to bridge the gap. If she’s not there, a lot of that tension could escalate further and that has to be somewhat of a legitimate fear.

Where do you think things are going to go entering For All Mankind season 4 episode 3?

Will there be some big-time fights up in orbit? Share your thoughts and predictions below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more. We tend to think that things will only get more dramatic from here on out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

