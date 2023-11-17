For All Mankind season 4 episode 3: See adjusted air date

For everyone out there excited to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 3 over on Apple TV+, what can we say here?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off here by noting that you are going to actually see the next installment sooner than expected! In light of Thanksgiving taking place on November 23, the plan seems to be to launch this episode on Wednesday, November 22. That does mean there is a chance that it will technically debut on the service late the night before on November 21, so be prepared for that.

Want to get a few more details all about what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full For All Mankind season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

Miles tries to make ends meet. Margo finds herself pulled into a dangerous situation.

Just from reading this alone, it should be abundantly clear at this point that the series remains very-much invested in the story of Miles, who is still a relative newcomer to space. He is somewhat the fresh set of eyes on Mars, and he represents a different side of exploration. We will see how all of this develops.

When it comes to Margo, meanwhile, her storyline seems to be all about her trying, to the best of her ability, to achieve a pretty particular goal. We know that she wants to find a way to get back into the world of space, but doing that is obviously easier said than done for a variety of different reasons. Just consider where she is in this season and beyond just that, everything that she has gone through.

