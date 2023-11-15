For All Mankind season 4 episode 2: The role of Miles

As we get prepared to check out For All Mankind season 4 episode 2 over on Apple TV+, isn’t it clear there are a ton of important stories to follow? We tend to think so and, for now, we would have Miles high on the list.

Sure, we do recognize that on some level, he may be an easy person to overlook. We are dealing with a newcomer on the show, and not even someone with the skill set to revolutionize anything in space. This is a guy trying to provide for his family, and he thinks that on some level, taking on a job on another planet (even if it is for two years) is the way in which to do that.

So what is the point of a character like Miles within a show like this? Personally, we tend to think it comes down to just having a new set of eyes for viewers to explore. None of us know what it’s like to be on Mars, and very few of us have a sense as to what it would be as an astronaut. Because of this, we have a more natural entry point here. Miles will experience a lot of this for the first time and we’ll be able to see what it’s like having to work in another part of the solar system, where he is tasked with mining minerals.

Is there a chance that he stumbles across something that makes him a far more important character than we ever would have imagined? It makes sense to wonder this! However, we’re not going to sit here and present and act like it’s anywhere close to guaranteed. First and foremost, we have to see how the story plays out in front of us.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

