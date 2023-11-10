Is Casey Johnson leaving For All Mankind? Where is Danny?

Following the premiere of For All Mankind season 4 on Apple TV+, it is very-much understandable if you are curious about Danny Stevens. Where is he? Has Casey Johnson officially left the show?

At this point, it is certainly fair to wonder about the character’s fate given that last we saw him, he was basically exiled on Mars after his violent and erratic behavior. There is a school of thought that suggests that he starved to death out there. However, at the same time you can also argue that someone was able to eventually retrieve him and that with that, he is out there. Rest assured that this is not a story that is being forgotten about, and you are going to have a chance to see it discussed at some point.

However, for now it does appear as though Johnson is no longer a main part of the story. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Matt Wolpert had the following to say:

Well, I think with a lot of different characters in the show, there are times where the story feels like it’s run its course, and the nature of our show is that it has to keep evolving. So I think it felt like the right time for Danny to fade into the background, to put it one way. But I also think, this is a generational story, right? We told the story of his parents, and we’re telling the story of their children, and he has a daughter now. So in the evolution of the show, there’s something about telling the story of these families that is really intriguing to us.

Because so many people who know Danny are still around, it makes sense that he will be brought up eventually. However, there may also still be a school of thought that suggests characters will shy away from this at first, largely because it may be a traumatic subject that they want to avoid.

Do you think that we are going to see Danny again on For All Mankind season 4?

