For All Mankind season 4 episode 2: New arrivals on Mars

Following what you see on the big premiere on Apple TV+ this week, what are you going to see on For All Mankind season 4 episode 2? We know that this show is epic, and there are some other huge stories you can expect to see in the near future.

First things first, we can go ahead and say that “Have a Nice Sol” is the title for the upcoming story. Beyond just that, we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of pretty major changes on Mars. We know that we’re going beyond that to asteroid belts (we saw some of that during the premiere) within this episode, but the Red Planet absolutely has a pretty significant role to play in what to expect.

For some other updates on what lies ahead, check out the full For All Mankind season 4 episode 2 synopsis:

New Helios employees arrive on Mars as NASA undergoes major changes.

Obviously, it’s clear that there are going to be a lot of things that are steady and familiar with the show moving forward. Yet, also an evolution. One of the great things about the sci-fi series is that there’s always been a slow, steady build across eras and with characters. Sure, there are some people who we have seen die over the course of the show’s run, but we’ve also had a chance to see some others flourish. Ed Baldwin is still there and thanks to his presence, there has still been that steadiness.

So how far into the asteroid belts will we go, and will a once-important alliance start to crumble? These are the things that we are left to wonder right now.

