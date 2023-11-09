For all Mankind season 4: Show EP looks to season 5, more

We know that the For all Mankind season 4 premiere will turn up on Apple TV+ a little bit later today, but why not look beyond that for a moment? After all, are we going to have a chance to get a season 5 or even season 6?

At this point, we do think that this show has a lot of life left. This is the end result of getting a great cast, some interesting stories, and also history that is rapidly changing and evolving. Moving into season 4, we could see more Mars, but also beyond in the form of an asteroid belt. There is a lot to explore!

Rest assured, we will have a chance to see some of that provided Apple wants it. Speaking to Inverse, executive producer Ronald D. Moore had the following to say, and also how with all the time jumps, you could eventually see brand-new actors on board:

“I mean you could potentially have a new cast … The seven-season [plan] was a sketch that we had at the beginning. and we still have a general idea of that framework. The show could go longer, the show could go shorter. We’re still open to playing with what the life of the show is. But I think characters can evolve and change. And medical technology in our alternate history changes too. So who knows how long Ed will last.”

There are still a handful of characters in season 4 who were around from the very beginning, and we’ll see how some of them manage to make it through. Are we worried about how long Ed could be out in space? Sure, but at the same time, a part of the fun is watching this entire experience play out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

