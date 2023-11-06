For All Mankind season 4 episode 1 spoilers: ‘Glasnost’ details

Are you ready to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 1 arrive onto Apple TV+ in a matter of days? There is a lot to prepare for, rest assured of that!

First and foremost, let’s start here by sharing the title for the premiere in “Glasnost.” This is a reference to a Soviet policy that, within our history, took place far before the setting for the upcoming season. Remember that in the For All Mankind timeline now, we have made it into the 2000’s. Mars is going to continue to be a focal point of the story, but in a pretty different way than what we’ve seen so far.

To get a few more details now looking into the future, we suggest that you check out the full season 4 episode 1 synopsis below:

Eight years later, a new mission begins: Capture an asteroid. Aleida and Danielle are still haunted by events from the past.

Obviously, there is not that much in the way of specifics you are getting here, but what more did you really need? The most important thing to note is that a handful of important characters from the past few seasons will be front and center.

Now, we know that there have been a lot of comings and goings over the years here, with a number of key characters being wiped off the map. This is one of the things that we can say, without question, about this show — they have never been afraid to kill off people. As a matter of fact, we have that expectation that something terrible is going to happen to at least someone over time.

