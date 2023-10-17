For All Mankind season 4 trailer: The Martian gold rush

Are you ready to check out For All Mankind season 4 over on Apple TV+? Based on the new trailer, there is a lot to be excited about!

Take, for starters, the idea that we are seeing, once again, something that is both set in the past and somewhat futuristic at the same exact time. After all, we are going to see a rush to get to Mars, mostly for the purposes of ensuring that they can get some valuable materials in order to rapidly change the course of the future. This could lead to a new gold rush of sorts, one that could end up creating a conflict that nobody can undo at the end of the day.

Want to learn a little bit more when it comes to info now? Then we suggest that you go ahead and see the full For All Mankind season 4 synopsis below:

Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.

The trailer can be viewed over here, and absolutely this is a worthy window into this world — and beyond just that, an excellent use of “Take Me out” by Franz Ferdinand. (It’s one of those songs that is indicative of the time period, but presented in a slightly different way.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

