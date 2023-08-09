For All Mankind season 4: Jodi Balfour leaving as series regular

As you prepare to see For All Mankind season 4 on Apple TV+, just know that there are going to be some cast changes.

According to a report from TVLine, actress Jodi Balfour — who has been a huge part of the show for years as one-time NASA astronaut and eventual President Ellen Waverly, will not be back full-time as a series regular. The plan remains to feature her in some capacity, and we’ll have to see exactly what that looks like.

Balfour has been rather busy elsewhere since the third season of the space drama aired, as she ended up playing a major role in Ted Lasso as Jack. She is also not the only major cast member who will not be back full-time, as Shantel VanSanten’s Karen Baldwin and Sonya Walger’s Molly Cobb were both killed at the end of season 3. We recognize that shows often do change over time, but is this too much change all at once? We will have to wait and see.

In general, we do think that the fourth season will still have a good bit of hype around it when it does eventually air, but it remains to be seen just how long of a wait that is going to be. There is no premiere date as of yet for the next batch of episodes and in general, we anticipate that Apple TV+ is going to stretch out some of their programming now in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

No matter when we see the next batch of episodes, let’s just hope for some other stories that are action-packed, intense, but also play out this alternate history space race in the same compelling way that we saw within the first three seasons.

