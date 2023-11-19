Boat Story season 1 episode 2 air date: What’s next on BBC One?

Following the big premiere today on BBC One, do you want to know more about Boat Story season 1 episode 2? First and foremost, we should note something from a scheduling point of view.

First and foremost, know this: The British network is not going to waste a whole lot of time when it comes to delivering what’s next. The series (which features a familiar face in Paterson Joseph from Timeless) is going to be airing episode 2 on Monday — meaning there’s just a 24-hour wait! This is something that we’ve seen the British network do here and there, so we can’t say it is that much of a shock.

If you haven’t heard that much about this series in general, why not go ahead and share the official logline? Take a look…

At its heart, Boat Story is an action-thriller about two ordinary people whom the world has turned its back on, and whether they’re willing – or desperate enough – to do something crazy to get what they want in life. Pushed to the very edge, can they trust each other and get away with their lives and the money?

Boat Story embodies twists and turns with character-driven, surprising storytelling. Off-beat humour contrasts with high-octane action sequences against the spectacular backdrop of the beautiful, windswept Yorkshire coastline.

As for episode 2 in particular, let’s just go ahead and share the official synopsis for that:

Janet and Samuel try to find a buyer for the stolen drugs, which proves trickier than they thought. Meanwhile, The Tailor leaves a trail of chaos in his hunt for the thieves.

Basically, you’re going to see a story here that has a lot of intensity to it, plus a handful of twists and turns at the same time. So much of this show’s success is going to be on the basis of establishing its tone, especially since that will help it to stand out from the rest of the pack.

What do you most want to see moving into Boat Story season 1 episode 2 on BBC One?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







