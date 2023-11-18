Blue Bloods season 14: How episode count will dictate story

As many of you may be aware at this point, Blue Bloods season 14 is going to be starting up production at some point after Thanksgiving. This means that we’re going to have a chance to see your favorite Reagans all around the family dinner table again, and also see some more topical, emotional cases.

So how will this season be structured? Well, given that this is likely to be one of the shortest seasons on record with just 10-13 episodes, there is an argument to be made to shake up the format here. If you wanted to tell a slightly more serialized story here, that is SO much easier to do with 10-13 episodes as opposed to one that runs for 20-22. We do think that there could be a recurring adversary or someone who turns up a few times throughout the season in a recurring capacity.

As for seeing something more than that right now, it feels unlikely. This is a show that from the get-go has been a pretty straight-laced procedural, and we’re not sure that they will want to move too far away from that just because there are fewer episodes.

Why wouldn’t the producers consider a big change? It’s not something that they even have the fullest control over! After all, consider this for a moment: We are talking here about a show that makes a ton of money for the studio and CBS in syndication, and it’s hard to larger arcs there when episodes may air out of order. We tend to think that there’s a certain insistence on keeping the series roughly the same when it comes to format.

In the end, there’s nothing bad about that, and it’s one of those reasons why, to many people, Blue Bloods is a perfect example of TV comfort food.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

