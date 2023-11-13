Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date revealed! Full breakdown

If you are like us, then you have been waiting for a long time to get a Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date over at CBS. Now, we’re pleased to report that it is official, and there is a lot to break down on the subject!

First and foremost, let’s start with the facts here: The Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck cop drama is going to be back with new episodes starting on Friday, February 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Is this a long wait? There’s no doubt about that, and we’re going to need to be patient to get from point A to point B here.

So why so late here? Well, the simplest answer is that production is not underway yet following the SAG-AFTRA strike reaching a conclusion, and it should start around two or three weeks from now based on early indications. (All things are subject to change.) Blue Bloods is the sort of show that can film episodes rather quickly, and we do think that this is an asset for it, all things considered.

While no official episode count has been revealed, we expect something within the 10-13 range. While CBS’ Friday-night lineup will probably have a hiatus in March for the NCAA Tournament, there should not be too many other repeats the rest of the way.

What’s ahead?

As for what you can expect to see story-wise here, a lot of that really comes down to us getting a chance to see the Reagan family re-engage in their jobs with the NYPD across the city. We don’t think there are going to be any huge changes, and there is no major cliffhanger that needs to be addressed. The biggest reveal of the season 13 finale was Erin deciding that at the end of the day, she did not want the DA job. Why? Because it would inhibit her ability to be able to help people on more of a granular level, and that is something that she cares for deeply.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

