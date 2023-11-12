Blue Bloods season 14: Donnie Wahlberg talks filming ahead!

For everyone out there who is eager to see Blue Bloods season 14 premiere over on CBS, we do come bearing good news — we are inching closer to it happening!

As some of you may be aware already, the SAG-AFTRA strike officially ended this past week, and what that means is that the cast and crew can start preparing to go back to set. Both actors and writers finally have fair deals that last for the next few years, and now, we just have to wait for cameras to start rolling.

So when will that happen? More than likely, at some point in the weeks after Thanksgiving. It’s hard to pinpoint a specific date for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being that a lot of actors start on different dates.

In a post on Instagram, Danny Reagan himself in Donnie Wahlberg was happy to celebrate going back to work. Just check out the following message:

Thank you for your patience. It’s about that time again. Can’t wait to be back with the most amazing cast & crew on TV! #BlueBloods Season 14, here we come. ❤️💙🎬🎥 #thankful #Brooklyn Let’s Go!

So when is season 14 going to premiere on CBS? There is no specific date at present, but our hope is that by early February, we’ll be back around the Reagan family dinner table once more. It is reasonably important that the show gets in a good run before we get around to mid-March, given that it will be off the air for a little while due to the NCAA Tournament. That is something that we have seen here and there over the years.

As for the story ahead for Danny and the other characters, we don’t think there will be too many huge changes — this is still about family, plus the day-to-day struggles of these characters in New York City.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

