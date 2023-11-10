Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? November 10 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight over on CBS? There are, of course, so many things to say here, as well as bits of good news to pass along.

Let’s just start things off here, first and foremost, by noting the fact that there are no new episodes tonight or for the rest of the year. However, at the same exact time there are some things that we can share that will make a lot of people happy!

Without further ado, let’s just give you a reminder that earlier this week, the SAG-AFTRA strike wrapped up. This means that you’re going to have a chance to see the cast and crew back at work, doing what they love in order to get the show back in late January or early February. The plan seems to be giving us somewhere between 10 and 13 episodes, and also allowing us the opportunity to see much of the same story that you’ve come to know and love. This is not a show that is looking to bring any fundamental changes to the table here, not that this is going to serve as some grand surprise. Instead, the objective here is to provide us with a lot of stories that test the Reagans, while also showing you just how much they care about each other.

While you wait for the series to return, we’d just say to keep your eyes peeled! We are sure that the cast and crew are going to give us more news soon about filming and, beyond just that, what sort of stories you can expect. CBS will probably give out an official premiere date once production kicks off; at that point, they don’t have any reason to wait.

Above all else, just rejoice in the fact that we will be back at the Reagan family dinner table in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including other updates on the show’s future

What are you most excited to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







