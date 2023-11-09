Blue Bloods season 14: Approximate filming start revealed!

With the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike here, we knew that Blue Bloods season 14 filming was going to be starting up soon. Now, we’re pleased to have a better sense as to exactly when that is going to be.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg show is going to be kicking off its latest batch of episodes in the week following Thanksgiving. Monday, November 27 could be the start, but we’re a little hesitant to get that exact at the moment — especially since start days often vary depending on the actor.

The most important thing here at present is that performers and writers have fair deals following their lengthy time on the picket lines and now, everyone can get back to work crafting some great stories. There is still enough opportunity here to do a 10-13 episode season of Blue Bloods, and we don’t imagine that the long wait to start production is going to impact that much what some of the stories are. There could be a larger time jump, but we are not expecting too many other differences.

After all, one of the biggest changes for season 14 was actually revealed back in the spring, when many of the show’s main actors agreed to take a pay cut in order to ensure that it could come back without a lot of significant cuts. Viewership for the crime procedural has gone down over the years, largely due to natural erosion that happens with many long-running series. Even with that, it remains one of CBS’ most-watched shows and it has stabilized what could be otherwise thought of as one of the most-difficult timeslots in all of TV.

Hopefully, a firm season 14 premiere date will be announced by the time production starts back up — let’s just cross our fingers and hope for it now!

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

