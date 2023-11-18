The Amazing Race 35 episode 9 sneak peek: Caves of Slovenia

Just from a visual standpoint alone, it already feels like The Amazing Race 35 episode 9 on CBS this coming Wednesday could be great. How can it not be when you consider the setting? We’re going to have a chance here to stay in Slovenia and along with that, actually venture a little bit deeper into the Earth.

Rest assured, we are more than a little bit excited to see that — and while we’re at it, also have a chance to see some geology from some local caves that is pretty darn awe-inspiring.

Want to know more? Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see some sneak peeks that give you a pretty good sense of where things stand at the moment in the Race. Greg & John, to the surprise of no one at this point, are the first team to venture down into the caverns. While there, they have a chance to be in awe of what’s around them — but they also have to keep their eyes peeled! While there are certain parts of this leg that are going to test teams physically, it is going to be mostly about who has the best attention to detail.

Meanwhile, we should also go ahead and note that Steve & Anna Leigh, at least based on these sneak peeks, are already finding some ways to make up for lost time on the drive over. Let’s just say that Anna Leigh is a little bit bold when it comes to passing teams during the journey.

Given that we’re starting to close in on the end of the season, we imagine that the competition is only going to get more and more fierce. There’s always a chance that another Mega Leg is coming but in general, this season has not offered a lot of room for mistakes. We doubt that this is going to change now.

