All Rise season 4 renewal: Why isn’t it happening at OWN?

First and foremost here, let’s just kick things off with a reminder: We’ve known for a little while now that season 3 would be the final one. It was confirmed earlier this year, with network president Tina Perry having the following to say about the subject per Variety:

“We are extremely proud of the positive impact ‘All Rise’ has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters … We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”

So why is the show ending at this point? Well, the overall viewership for the legal drama never quite was what it needed to be. First, we saw it canceled over at CBS after a couple of seasons there; then, it migrated over to cable and not enough viewers came along with it. All of this is ultimately just a reminder of how difficult it is for any show out there to maintain an audience in an era in which there are dozens of shows on the air at any given moment. It’s not as though this one did anything that was necessarily that terrible, but it just found itself in a spot where it couldn’t stand out.

In the end, though, we’re grateful that we had a chance to spend a few seasons with Lola Carmichael and to get to know all of the unique people around her. This show did a lot of great things and told some stories that were both interesting and timely.

