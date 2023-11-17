When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date: New implications

Is there suddenly more evidence that When Calls the Heart season 11 is going to be premiering sooner than expected? Well, for now, let’s just say that there is a small reason for hope — even if it is coming out of some unfortunate news elsewhere.

Earlier today, the news was confirmed that Ride has been canceled by the Hallmark Channel after just one season. What this effectively means is that moving into the winter and spring, Hallmark is going to have some more slots to fill. One of them could be taken by season 2 of The Way Home, which aired in the winter earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Erin Krakow series (which recently wrapped up its latest batch of episodes) could have the other.

We tend to think that one of the reasons for the When Calls the Heart delay in 2023 was really to give some of the new shows a chance to succeed in favorable timeslots. After all, the Hearties are a loyal bunch, and Hallmark likely knew that a lot of them would move with the show over to the summer. This year, meanwhile, there’s a chance that they could move with them again back to the winter or spring. The network has the real luxury with this show filming so early to air it almost no matter when they want.

Also, we do wonder if there’s a chance to pull in even more viewers in season 11 since there could be a lack of competition elsewhere. A lot of other shows may take longer to premiere due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. (Season 11, meanwhile, had an interim waiver, which allowed them to work on new episodes while a fair deal was hammered out.)

Let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that no matter when we venture back to Hope Valley, there will be romance, drama, and so much more awaiting us! How can we not want that, all things considered?

