Lessons in Chemistry episode 8 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on Lessons in Chemistry episode 8, it appears as though everything is coming to a close. This is the series finale.

Why not the season finale instead? Well, from the start we should note that the streaming service has promoted this as the final season, so we’re not going to sit here and claim that anything here is all that much of a surprise. This is the show ending in exactly the way that they promised, and we imagine that it will have at least some things in common with the source material. At least for the time being, it doesn’t appear as though the producers are going to go rogue and come up with something else in this world.

Here’s what we can tell you about the final chapter for the Brie Larson series — it is titled “Introduction to Chemistry,” and it is currently set to run for around 41 minutes. The episode 8 synopsis gives you a little bit insight as to what’s ahead:

With the fate of Supper at Six uncertain, Elizabeth makes a decision about her future. Harriet prepares for the city council vote.

Is there a chance at a few different surprises here?

Well, in some ways, we wouldn’t rule that out. However, at the same exact time, we do tend to think that we’re going to have a chance to see some emotional closure for Elizabeth, Harriet, and all of the other characters, as well. If Apple TV+ really wants to be in the limited-series business and be super-successful at it, they need to make sure that they pay off some of their stories! We do think that they did this with The Crowded Room, while we would argue that The Last Thing He Told Me could have been a little bit better. (Personally, we do think that there is a case for a season 2 of the latter, if it ever gets made.)

What do you most want to see moving into Lessons in Chemistry episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







