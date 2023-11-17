The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers: Does Gerry Turner propose?

In two weeks we’re going to see The Golden Bachelor finale over on ABC — are you ready for what is coming?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start things off here by making it clear that Gerry Turner does have a hard decision on his hands. Is he going to choose to be with Theresa at the end of the season, or get engaged to Leslie?

Here is where we will give some credit to the producers for really creating a ton of ambiguity when it comes to this situation. We don’t think, at least based on what we have seen at present, that you can make an instant conclusion based solely on the evidence we’ve seen. Personally, we tend to think the most likely scenario here is that he picks Leslie, but can we say that with full confidence? Hardly. He clearly has an emotional bond with Theresa that is tied to their shared history losing spouses. That is something that we can’t just forget about at this point — why in the world wouldn’t we?

The preview that we saw last night for what lies ahead does very much make us think that we are going to see a proposal, and that Gerry does have a sense as to what he wants to do. However, he’s also struggling mightily with the ramifications of breaking someone’s heart, to the point where he says that if he knew how much someone would be hurting, he never would have said yes to this in the first place.

Oh, and the finale is going to be a family affair as Leslie and Theresa are going to meet his kids and, of course, they are going to do their part to give Gerry some advice as to what he should do.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

