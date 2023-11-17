The Golden Bachelor finale return date: Is Gerry Turner engaged?

Following tonight’s emotional installment, doesn’t it make perfect sense to want to see The Golden Bachelor finale immediately? We tend to think so! However, this is where we do have to share some bad news.

Well, let’s start off by saying this: We do have a hiatus upcoming that is going to last for a week. As for the reason why, next week is Thanksgiving! At present, the plan here is for The Golden Bachelor to return on November 30 and in doing so on that date, you’re going to have a hugely important two-hour finale. Within that, you’re going to have a chance to see not only who Gerry Turner picked at the end of his season, but also whether or not the two are still together at this point.

Are we expected a little bit of drama? Sure, but only in the form of tears. We do think that in general, the thing that we’re most prepared to get are some genuinely happy moments with two people who have managed to find love after a lot of hardship in their lives.

As for who we think is the most likely to get the final rose at this point, we tend to lean more in the direction of Leslie. Why? Well, it just feels like she has a really natural connection to Gerry and they both already live in the midwest. It just feels like combining their lives will not be all that difficult! We tend to think that he is taking that into the equation, along with (of course) a number of other things at the same time. The most important thing is simply that he finds a way to choose who he thinks is right for him, separate from the whole TV architecture.

Who knows? Maybe we’ll get an announcement about a Golden Bachelorette at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

