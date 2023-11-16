Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere date revealed; what it means

We were hoping that we’d get an official Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere date before Thanksgiving. Isn’t it nice to have something official at this point? We tend to think so!

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get into it now. Today, the folks over at ABC confirmed that on Thursday, March 14 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, the long-running medical drama will be back for more. This is the same timeslot that the show occupied back during the 2022-23 TV season, but almost everything else about it is a little bit different.

Take, for starters, the fact that Grey’s Anatomy season 20 will be preceded by 9-1-1, which is airing on ABC for the first time. Meanwhile, it is going to be followed by Station 19, which previously aired before it.

Let’s now go ahead and tackle what feels like the massive elephant in the room here: Why March? Why wait so long, given that a number of other shows on broadcast television are coming back in March?

Well, the simplest answer we can give here is quite simple, and it has a lot to do with ABC wanting to air all of season 20 without interruption. This is something that they have done often with arcs of Grey’s Anatomy in the past, and they clearly think that this is a more valuable way of doing things when it comes to building up momentum. Whether or not it proves to be the case this time around remains to be seen, especially since this show did lose at least a little bit of viewership last season already after Ellen Pompeo’s departure.

Now, let’s just hope that the drama for season 20 does elevate to another level, and we see a few things that come across as a surprise.

