The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date revealed, what it means

Today, ABC officially revealed the premiere date for The Good Doctor season 7 — so what’s the big takeaway here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start by sharing what should make a lot of people excited. The Freddie Highmore medical drama is currently slated to come back on the air when we get around to Tuesday, February 20 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. That is a pretty stark departure from the first several seasons, which aired on Monday nights, typically after The Bachelor or Dancing with the Stars.

Is there still something good to say about the shift here? If so, let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with the fact that on Tuesdays, it will be on after another successful show and as a part of a lineup that includes only scripted series. Also, we tend to think that last spring, Will Trent was able to end the streak of Tuesday-night shows performing rather badly on ABC.

As for what lies ahead for The Good Doctor season 7 (which was delayed significantly by the AMPTP dragging out the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes), you are going to see Dr. Shaun Murphy do whatever he can in order to balance being a dad and also a doctor. Hopefully, there is also going to be an opportunity in order to see him repair the relationship that he had with Dr. Aaron Glassman, as the two had a massive feud that started off over Shaun proclaiming his mentor unfit to operate.

As for the spin-off The Good Lawyer…

The bad news there is that the network is not going to be moving forward with it. While it would’ve been nice to have both series stick around on the air for some significant stretch of time, we also can’t say that we’re altogether surprised, given that the strikes took so long to be resolved. It’s just a shame, given that this spin-off had real potential.

