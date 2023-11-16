Julia season 2 episode 4 air date, schedule at Max

Following the three-episode premiere over at Max, do you want to get a Julia season 2 episode 4 air date? What about a larger look at the future?

First and foremost, let’s kick things off here by saying the following: This is a show to watch if you love cooking. Or, rather, if you love the history of cooking. Sure, this isn’t the first look at Julia Child in scripted form, but does it matter? The only thing that really does is that we’re getting a thoroughly entertaining story with great characters at the core of it.

Moving forward, here is the plan you can expect to see — you are going to have a chance to get new episodes every single week the rest of the way, with the finale set for mid-December. We understand if you are a little bit bummed-out at the moment that you aren’t getting more of these episodes at once, but this is also the standard operating procedure for a show on Max. They don’t tend to follow the Netflix model; instead, they want to keep you talking about the show for some period of time.

Unfortunately, there are not too many other details out there for what lies ahead on the show, but how many more do you really need in order to watch? What we would say here at present is rather simple: If you’ve enjoyed the show so far, you are going to keep watching. If you are not on board as of yet, why not do so now? there are a lot of stories that you are most likely going to like, and we’re looking forward to see a lot of them explored.

Also, we tend to believe that Sarah Lancashire is one of the most underrated performers out there. In addition to being Child, she also played the lead role on Happy Valley through a number of emotional seasons.

