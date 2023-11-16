Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4: Stabler’s brothers?

If you were not excited already to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 over on NBC, here is a reason to be. Based on early information that we’ve got for what lies ahead here, we’re going to be meeting Stabler’s brothers on the show for the first time!

According to a report coming in now from TVLine, the network and Wolf Entertainment are looking to introduce both Joe Jr. and Randall into the world of the series. We’ve heard about Elliot’s brothers in the past (plus three sisters), but have not seen them on-screen.

Here is some of the information that is known about these two at present.

Joe Jr. – This is the youngest of the three brothers, and someone who had a 15-year career in the Army before being dishonorably discharged for an unknown reason. He looks up to Elliot, but also may have some complications in their relationship due, in part to his job, which involves doing “a little of this, a little of that” for a British wine merchant.

Randall – Meanwhile, this is the oldest of the brothers and someone who has made a name for himself as a real estate developer. Clearly, he’s successful, but that doesn’t mean that he and Christopher Meloni’s character are on the same page. There is something that happened in their past involving their father that serves as a source of tension.

As for how these characters are introduced…

For now, that is the real mystery! There is a lot to be intrigued about here clearly, mostly because we’ve seen so much of Elliot over the years already and haven’t seen them. Because of that, we do tend to believe that the reason here is significant, and there is a chance that they’ve managed to get themselves in a little bit of trouble…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

