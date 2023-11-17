Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? A November 17 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Of course, we want nothing more than to be back at the Reagan family dinner table soon.

So, are we going to have a chance to see that happen in a handful of hours? Not exactly, but we are still pretty thrilled to present some good news here!

Without further ado, let’s just start off this piece by saying the following: You are going to have a chance to see Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and the rest of the cast back on the air come Friday, February 16. We finally have a premiere date, even if it is a considerable amount of time down the road. The reason for the long wait is simply because production has not started yet, but it feels like the plan for things to get underway on the other side of Thanksgiving. Production will try to move as efficiently as possible to get a good chunk of episodes done in a fairly short period of time. We know that the AMPTP not giving the writers or actors a fair deal for a good while slowed things down … but we are happy that one exists now.

So while we are thrilled to have some sort of firm Blue Bloods premiere date as of right now, of course it doesn’t change the fact that there won’t be any more news at any point in the near future. Even when production is underway, we recognize that the writers and cast are pretty secretive. We do think that we’re going to get more of what you love moving forward, though there could be a surprise or two down the road, as well.

Will the tone of the show be the same, almost no matter what? It’s hard to imagine anything otherwise for now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

