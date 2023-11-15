Blue Bloods season 14 promo: When will we see new footage?

Now that we all know about the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date at CBS, why not discuss the first promo? Clearly, there is a lot to talk about here.

Well, first and foremost, we should begin by stating this: The series will be coming back for more in February! It is nice to know that this is not something to be worried about for the time being. Filming is going to start up after Thanksgiving and, with that in mind, there will finally be chances for CBS to start to push new episodes with a little bit of footage.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s humbly share a little bit more advice on the subject: Be patient. It will still take some time for footage from the first few episodes to be compiled and even at that point, it still has to be edited together for the sake of a preview. We’d be surprised, honestly, if we see something with new footage until at least January. There could be some promos out there before then with the new premiere date, but they will likely contain material from past seasons.

Now that we’ve said all of this, the biggest thing to remember is that even when there is some footage, it’s probably not going to be anything that substantial. CBS is not a network that has a history of heavily promoting the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck series. Sure, there is a chance that you’re going to get a shot or two of family dinner and Frank Reagan in the Commissioner’s Office, but that could be it.

Could the show surprise us?

Sure! They certainly did when they killed off Linda, but we don’t anticipate that this will be something that is heavily promoted or even teased in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

