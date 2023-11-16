NCIS: Sydney season 2: Is an early renewal possible?

Following the premiere on CBS a little bit earlier this week, doesn’t it make sense already for there to be an early NCIS: Sydney season 2 renewal?

Let’s just start things off here by pointing the following out: The premiere was an enormous success! How else can you put it? The first episode generated the best ratings of any new show so far this year, and we tend to think there’s a chance it could keep some of that momentum in the weeks to come. It’s not going to have much in the way of scripted competition, and of course we think that this is going to help this show to a great degree. It’s hard to imagine anything otherwise!

Given that a show like NCIS: Sydney was clearly created to go on for many seasons, we don’t think there needs to be any real worry about that. Instead, the only real question here is just when a renewal will actually be announced. We don’t think that there is going to be that much of a wait, and we are going to have a chance to hear something more in the next month or two.

The broader question, if we have one, is whether or not a second season will air again on CBS. This was meant to be a Paramount+ exclusive stateside, and there is a chance the network could once again move it there to try and get more subscribers. However, at the same time you make anger some fans who are now used to getting the content as a part of their cable package. There is a good bit to think about!

In general, though, we do imagine that this is a good week for the folks at CBS since it’s not often these days that you’re able to find such a bit hit right off the bat, even with an established franchise.

