Is Loki new tonight on Disney+? Season 3 hopes

Is Loki new tonight on Disney+? Let’s just go ahead and say this — we certainly think that there could be some interest.

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way — there is nothing more when it comes to the Marvel show tonight. Not only that, but there’s no guarantee that we’re going to be getting more of it down the road, either. Season 2 ended for the title character in a way where his story was solidified and we got what really felt like a clearly-defined end. There is no fundamental reason why he has to return, and we’re sure that the folks behind the scenes are aware of that.

Does this mean that the show is officially over? Well, far from it! Let’s just put things this way — we do tend to think there’s a chance that Loki could come back in years down the road, but there has to be some sort of good reason to make it happen.

Now, is there still a reason that the TVA could come back in some capacity? Well, let’s just go ahead and say this — we could be open to it. As for whether or not it actually would happen, let’s just go ahead and say this: It’s hard to imagine that this is going to be the case. We would like it, but Marvel needs more commercial hits at this point. Without a big-name hero on board, is anyone else is going to be all that excited?

What’s next for Marvel on Disney+?

We can keep things pretty simple: You will have a chance to see Echo at some point in the new year. It is going to be the grittiest show that we’ve seen since Marvel shows moved to Disney+.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Loki, including comments from Tom Hiddleston

What do you most want to see in a possible Loki season 3 at Disney+?

Do you think there’s a chance that you are going to see it happen? Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







